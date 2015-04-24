Collapse of Comcast cable deal may chasten Wall Street, for a while

| WASHINGTON, April 24
WASHINGTON, April 24 Comcast Corp's
failed bid to buy Time Warner Cable Inc is the latest
muscle flex by U.S. antitrust enforcers and will likely deter
chief executives from pursuing aggressive transactions as a way
to spend excess cash.
Comcast, which had barely convinced regulators to allow it
to buy NBC Universal four years ago, folded under pressure from
the Federal Communications Commission and the Department of
Justice and scrapped its deal to buy its No. 2 rival on Friday.
It comes two months after the Federal Trade Commission,
which shares antitrust jurisdiction with the Justice Department,
sued to block Sysco Corp's proposed deal to buy its
biggest rival US Foods. A court fight is ongoing.
The one-two punch from regulators shows the U.S. government
is reluctant to approve deals that will take out a main rival in
industries with few competitors, and could prompt companies to
eye deals outside their core areas or their home markets,
dealmakers say.
Spencer Kurn, analyst at New Street Research, said the
government sent Comcast a clear message that they are too big
right now, and the company is going to be hesitant to put deals
in front of regulators where they could gain scale.
"Before the (Time Warner Cable) deal came about, Comcast was
looking internationally and said that they hadn't found anything
attractive to them. Given the restrictions in the U.S. they are
likely to resume looking internationally again," he said.
Perceptions of a bigger regulatory threat could also make
buyers more risk averse and push them to lock in stronger
protections, such as securing consent from sellers that they do
not have to pay penalties if regulators shoot down a deal.
Comcast, for example, has emerged relatively unscathed from the
deal collapse since it does not have to pay the so-called
reverse break-up fee.
Meanwhile, AT&T had to pay $6 billion in cash and
assets to T-Mobile when regulators killed its planned
purchase of the smaller rival in 2011.
"What's going to happen is that Wall Street will continue to
go forward with some trepidation, trying to do some big deals,"
said Carl Hittinger, an antitrust expert at law firm Baker &
Hostetler LLP. "People are going to hesitate."
Indeed, the abortive bid for Time Warner Cable follows the
public scuttling of AT&T's T-Mobile bid, as well as the quiet
dismissal in 2014 of ambitions by SoftBank Corp,
Sprint's owner, to buy rival T-Mobile.
In that instance, SoftBank decided not to make a formal bid
for T-Mobile after both FCC chairman Tom Wheeler and the Justice
Department's antitrust chief expressed skepticism about a merger
between any of the top four wireless phone companies.
"One lesson for everyone: Don't get too greedy," said a top
mergers and acquisitions lawyer who asked not to be identified
to protect business relationships. "If you go from having four
players in the market to three players, the government is going
to be tough on you."
Given a tough regulatory atmosphere, some companies are
planning to hold off with aggressive deals until after the next
presidential election, hopeful that a potential Republican
administration will be less aggressive in blocking mergers,
people familiar with the discussions said.
"This is an administration that is clearly looking at things
very closely," said Mike McCormack, a managing director at
Jefferies. "It does seem the administration is less friendly to
big business."
Diana Moss, president of the American Antitrust Institute,
said that many key industries such as telecommunications and
food distribution are too consolidated as a result of years of
mergers and may have little space for further tie-ups.
To be sure, more deals will get done than not and bankers
pointed out that deals such as Comcast-Time Warner Cable and
Sysco-US Foods, which would reduce the number of direct
competitors in given markets, would have struggled under any
administration.
Another mega deal pending regulatory review, the proposed
tie-up of AT&T and DirecTV, will likely go through,
analysts and bankers say.
"Outside of the fact that you are talking about two massive
deals, there really aren't any comparisons to make between the
two deals. We feel fairly comfortable that the deal will get
done," Angelo Zino, analyst at S&P Capital IQ, said of the AT&T
deal.
(Editing by Soyoung Kim and Bernard Orr)