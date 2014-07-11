Disney, CBS queried by U.S. in Comcast merger - Bloomberg

July 11 Walt Disney Co, Discovery
Communications Inc and CBS Corp are being
asked for information by U.S. antitrust officials probing
Comcast Corp's proposed takeover of Time Warner Cable
Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
The U.S. Department of Justice has reached out to the
companies as it investigates whether the cable-industry merger
is anticompetitive, Bloomberg reported, citing three people
familiar with the matter.
Comcast, the largest U.S. cable provider, offered in
February to buy Time Warner Cable Inc for $45.2 billion in
stock. The merger would put Comcast in 19 of the 20 largest U.S.
TV markets, and could give it unprecedented leverage in
negotiations with content providers and advertisers.
Other media companies have also been approached, Bloomberg
reported, citing one of the people familiar with the matter.
Among other issues, the antitrust division is asking about
most-favored-nation clauses, the report said.
Consumer advocates and U.S. lawmakers are worried that
Comcast-Time Warner Cable deal would create a company with too
much power to decide what Americans can watch on television and
do online, and they expect intense regulatory scrutiny of the
deal.
