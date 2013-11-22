BRIEF-Comcast Corp is a potential bidder for Time Warner Cable Inc - cnbc

BRIEF-Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
Nov 22 COMCAST-TIME WARNER CABLE: * Comcast Corp is a potential bidder for Time Warner Cable Inc
- cnbc * Comcast Corp seeking advice on anti-trust and FCC concerns of Time
Warner Cable Inc - cnbc * Comcast corp and Time Warner Cable Inc not actively
discussing terms- cnbc * Time Warner Cable inc makes clear to Comcast Corp that
Comcast is the preferred buyer - cnbc * Comcast corp shareholders encouraging management to consider Time
Warner Cable Inc purchase - cnbc citing sources
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 Brazil's President Michel Temer denied on Thursday that he hosted a meeting in 2010 where an executive of engineering firm Odebrecht SA was asked to arrange an illegal payment of $40 million to his political party.
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.