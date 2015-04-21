Six U.S. senators call for rejection of Comcast-TWC merger

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, April 21 Six U.S. senators on Tuesday asked the Federal Communications Commission and Justice Department to reject the $45 billion merger of the country's largest cable providers, Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc.
The call came from Democratic Senators Al Franken, Edward Markey, Ron Wyden, Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal, alongside Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, in letters to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
"Should the transaction survive the FCC's and DOJ's reviews, we believe that Comcast-TWC's unmatched power in the telecommunications industry would lead to higher prices, fewer choices, and poorer quality services for Americans," they wrote. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Christian Plumb)
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.