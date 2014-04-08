版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 8日 星期二 22:15 BJT

Comcast makes case for Time Warner Cable deal to U.S. regulators

| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 8

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 8 Comcast Corp told U.S. regulators on Tuesday that its merger with Time Warner Cable Inc would not take away any TV or broadband choices for consumers.

Comcast's 175-page filing with the Federal Communications Commission formally launches the regulatory review of the proposed $45.2 billion merger between the No. 1 and No. 2 cable operators.

The company said the deal would help it go up against new entrants like Google Inc and Apple Inc in the increasingly competitive video industry.

(Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐