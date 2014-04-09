Franken says he opposes Comcast deal to buy Time Warner Cable

WASHINGTON, April 9 U.S. Senator Al Franken, who
has criticized Comcast's plan to buy Time Warner Cable
but stopped short of asking for it to be blocked, said
on Wednesday that he opposed the deal.
"I'm against this deal," he told the Senate Judiciary
Committee in a hearing to discuss the planned merger. "I believe
this deal will result in fewer choices, higher prices and even
worse service for my constituents."
The Justice Department and the Federal Communications
Commission must approve the merger for it to go forward.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott)