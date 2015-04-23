版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 24日 星期五 03:23 BJT

Comcast plans to drop Time Warner deal -Bloomberg

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Comcast Corp plans to drop its offer to buy Time Warner Cable Inc in the face of opposition from U.S. regulators, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The cable operator could announce its decision as soon as Friday, Bloomberg said. (Reporting By Peter Henderson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐