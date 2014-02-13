CORRECTED-UPDATE 7-Comcast takeover of Time Warner Cable to reshape U.S. pay TV

(Corrects paragraph one stock symbol for Comcast. The error
first occurred in Update 1)
By Liana B. Baker
Feb 13 Comcast Corp's proposed $45.2
billion takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc could face
close scrutiny from U.S. antitrust regulators because of the
deal's potential to reshape the country's pay TV and broadband
markets.
The company resulting from the merger of the top two U.S.
cable service providers would boast a footprint spanning from
New York to Los Angeles, with a near 30 percent share of the pay
TV market as well as a strong position in providing broadband
Internet services.
The all-stock deal, announced on Thursday, would put Comcast
in 19 of the 20 largest U.S. TV markets, and could give it
unprecedented leverage in negotiations with content providers
and advertisers.
The friendly takeover came as a surprise after months of
public pursuit of Time Warner Cable by smaller rival Charter
Communications Inc, and immediately raised questions as
to whether it would be blocked by the Department of Justice or
the Federal Communications Commission.
Time Warner Cable shares jumped 6.8 percent to $144.50,
still substantially short of the $158.82 per share value that
Comcast put on its offer, indicating investors' worries about
regulatory clearance. Comcast shares fell 3.5 percent, cutting
the per-share offer value to $154.
"I don't know if the deal is too big to fail to be approved
but it is definitely too big to sail through either the
Department of Justice or the FCC without serious, serious
examination," said former FCC Chairman Reed Hundt.
"Only Comcast could have paid this price and the combined
company, if approved, would tilt the balance of power at every
negotiating table in media and content and broadband and
equipment industries."
Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts said he was confident
about getting the green light from regulators as the two
companies plan to divest 3 million subscribers, so that their
combined customer base of 30 million would represent just under
30 percent of the U.S. pay television video market. He said no
decisions have been made on which markets to sell.
The new cable giant would still tower over U.S. satellite
competitor DirecTV, which has about 20 million video
customers.
Comcast argued that the acquisition would be beneficial to
consumers in that it would roll out its more advanced
cloud-based set-top boxes to Time Warner Cable customers. It
also said the deal would eventually result in higher broadband
speeds.
"Significantly, it will not reduce competition in any
relevant market be because our companies do not overlap or
compete with each other," Roberts said. "In fact, we do not
operate in any of the same zip code."
The new partners are concentrated in different cities.
Comcast would fill in its New Jersey and Connecticut portfolio
with Time Warner Cable's New York City customers, for instance,
and add major markets such as Los Angeles and Dallas.
Hedge fund manager John Paulson, whose Paulson & Co is one
of Time Warner Cable's top 10 shareholders, called the merger "a
dream combination."
ADVERTISING SYNERGIES
If successful, the deal will be the second time in little
more than a year that Comcast has helped reshape the U.S. media
landscape after its $17 billion acquisition of NBC Universal was
completed in 2013.
"The negative is that NBC Universal ownership further
complicates regulatory approval with implications even for
usage-based pricing," Wunderlich Securities Matthew Harrigan
said in a research note.
Representatives for the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission and the Justice Department could not be reached for
comment.
Comcast's offer price is roughly what Time Warner Cable
demanded from Charter and a 17 percent premium from the No. 2
cable provider's closing price on Wednesday. Charter shares slid
6.2 percent.
Comcast and Time Warner Cable expect to create $1.5 billion
in operating savings, with 50 percent of those savings expected
in the first year. The proposed deal will be accretive to
Comcast, which plans to expand its stock buyback program to $10
billion at the close of the transaction.
Comcast is interested in advertising synergies it would gain
by owning the New York City market as well as the opportunity to
expand its business services unit, its fastest-growing cable
division, to a larger footprint.
"For Comcast, adding New York and Los Angeles has
advertising potential, along with Time Warner Cable's sports
assets, which provides an acquisition target that is simply too
compelling to ignore, especially with an (under-leveraged)
balance sheet," said BTIG analyst Rich Greenfield.
The two companies expect to close the deal, which would give
roughly 23 percent of the merged company to Time Warner Cable
shareholders, by the end of the year. Unusually for a
transaction of this size, there is no break-up fee.
Analysts noted that smaller cable operator Charter, which
went hostile this week by nominating a slate of directors to
replace the entire board of Time Warner Cable, could still be a
candidate to acquire some of the assets to be divested.
Charter offered $132.50 per share in a cash and stock deal
last month that was rejected as too low. Officials at the
company did not respond to a request for comment.
SPORTS NETWORKS
Talks between Comcast and Time Warner Cable started about a
year ago, but negotiations gathered pace in recent weeks, people
familiar with the matter said. Time Warner Cable had told
Comcast it considered Comcast to be its preferred buyer once
Charter had approached them, the sources said.
Comcast had also been in talks with Charter about the
possibility of carving up Time Warner Cable markets, but opted
not to participate in a hostile situation, the people said.
Comcast also likely was attracted to Time Warner Cable's two
regional sports networks in Los Angeles, where it has spent
billions on local TV rights for LA Lakers basketball and LA
Dodgers baseball.
The deal would be a coup for Time Warner Cable Chief
Executive Rob Marcus, who just ascended to the top job on Jan 1.
Filings show that the former mergers and acquisitions attorney
is set to pocket $50 million if Time Warner Cable is sold and he
is replaced while he is CEO.
J.P. Morgan, Paul J. Taubman, and Barclays Plc acted as
financial advisors to Comcast. Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company,
Citigroup and Centerview Partners are financial advisors to Time
Warner Cable on the deal.
(Additional reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Soyoung Kim,
Edward Tobin, Ros Russell)