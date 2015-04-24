UPDATE 4-Comcast drops Time Warner Cable bid after antitrust pressure

* DOJ, FCC say merger would have given Comcast unfair
advantage
* Charter offer for Time Warner cable likely - analysts
* Time Warner Cable shares up 2 pct, Comcast little changed
By Devika Krishna Kumar
April 24 Comcast Corp abandoned its
$45 billion offer for Time Warner Cable Inc on Friday
after U.S. regulators raised concerns that the deal would give
Comcast an unfair advantage in the cable TV and Internet-based
services market.
The collapse of the deal opens the door for other possible
offers for Time Warner Cable, but also casts heightened
regulatory risk on merger activity in the U.S. cable industry,
which has been rapidly consolidating in the face of competition
from satellite TV and Web-based services.
The proposed acquisition had faced criticism from some
politicians, media company executives and consumer and industry
groups, who had worried it would create a monolith with too much
control over what Americans do online and watch on TV. Comcast
had argued the merger would bring faster service and better
video services to more Americans.
"The pressure to consolidate in a very competitive industry
is going to continue," Maxim Group analyst John Tinker said.
Charter Communications Inc lost out on a bid for
Time Warner Cable last year, and Charter's controlling
shareholder, Liberty Media Corp, had since indicated
continuing interest.
"We believe that TWC will get a bid from Charter in the next
three months, which we expect to be lower than the market
expects," Needham analysts said in a note. The analysts said
they expected the opening bid at $130 to $135 per share.
Time Warner Cable shares last traded at $152.52, up 2.5
percent on the day. Comcast shares were up 0.15 percent at
$59.32 and Charter shares were down 0.8 percent at $182.18.
ANTI-COMPETITIVE CONCERNS
The Comcast-Time Warner Cable merger would have created a
company controlling almost 30 percent of the U.S. pay-TV
subscribers, following promised divestitures, and would have
provided high-speed Internet access to almost 40 percent of
Americans, according to SNL Kagan data.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler said
on Friday that the merger would have posed an "unacceptable risk
to competition and innovation."
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said the companies'
decision to abandon the deal was "the best outcome for American
consumers."
Comcast had argued that the Time Warner Cable deal would not
be anti-competitive because the companies had no real geographic
overlap. The company had also proposed to divest some assets to
help address regulatory concerns.
The collapse of the deal is a setback for Comcast Chief
Executive Brian Roberts.
"Today, we move on," he said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; Writing by
Meredith Mazzilli; Editing by Ted Kerr and Tiffany Wu)