UPDATE 1-Comcast sees first video customer growth in six years in Q4 -CEO

Jan 7 Comcast Corp slightly expanded
its video customer base during the last three months of 2013,
the first quarterly growth in more than six years, Comcast Chief
Executive Brian Roberts said on Tuesday.
"In the fourth quarter, we modestly grew customers," Roberts
told investors at Citigroup's 2014 Internet, Media &
Telecommunications Conference in Las Vegas. The CEO said the
company had seen a decline in video subscribers for 26 straight
quarters.
Comcast's cable unit reported 21.6 million video customers
at the end of September, the largest number of any U.S. cable
company. The company said it lost about 129,000 customers in the
third quarter of 2013. Roberts did not provide a specific number
for video customers at the end of the fourth quarter.
He said the company had invested in customer service and new
digital technology, including a voice-activated user guide and
access to cable channels on mobile devices, to attract new
subscribers.
Comcast shares rose 2.6 percent to $52.36 in afternoon
trading on Nasdaq.