Comcast to enter wireless market in mid-2017

Sept 20 Cable company Comcast Corp said it would launch a wireless service in the United States in mid-2017, ending speculation over its entry into the fiercely competitive market.

The No.1 U.S. cable company has been evaluating the plausibility of launching wireless plans for about a year.

The service plans to use the company's 15 million WiFi hotspots and leased spectrum from Verizon, Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia investor conference on Tuesday.

The company struck a deal with Verizon Communications Inc in 2011 to resell the wireless provider's cellular service in exchange for airwaves.

Comcast, which is also the No. 1 U.S. high-speed Internet provider, has been investing to improve its service and grow its customer base.

