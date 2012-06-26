New Issue-Comcast Corp sells $2.25 bln 2-pt notes

GLOBAL MARKETS-Banks lift stocks, U.S. yields climb after data
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
June 26 Comcast Corp on Tuesday sold $2.25 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: COMCAST CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 3.125 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.914 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.135 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/02/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 4.65 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.918 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.655 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/02/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 195 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed changes to the Obamacare individual insurance market that insurers have said are needed for them to keep selling the plans as Republicans work on a replacement program.