2012年 6月 27日

New Issue-Comcast Corp sells $2.25 bln 2-pt notes

June 26 Comcast Corp on Tuesday sold
$2.25 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, and
Wells Fargo were the active joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: COMCAST CORP

TRANCHE 1
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 3.125 PCT   MATURITY    07/15/2022
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.914   FIRST PAY   01/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 3.135 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/02/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 150 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 4.65 PCT    MATURITY    07/15/2042
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.918   FIRST PAY   01/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 4.655 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/02/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 195 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

