FleetCor to buy Comdata for $3.45 bln

BRIEF-Agility Health announces retirement of CEO
* Says CEO and chairman of the board Steven N. Davidson to retire
Aug 12 FleetCor Technologies Inc, a provider of fuel cards, said it would buy payment services provider Comdata Inc from Ceridian LLC for $3.45 billion.
FleetCor will finance the deal with about $2.4 billion of new debt and the issuance of about 7.3 million common shares of FleetCor to Ceridian.
Ceridian is a portfolio company of funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners L.P. and Fidelity National Financial Inc .
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co says urges shareholders to follow ISS and Glass Lewis recommendations by voting "for" all seven of CTO's directors
* Lithium X Energy Corp says Kriznic will remain as an advisor to company while pursuing his other business interests