UPDATE 1-Com Dev posts Q3 profit, sees lower FY rev

Sept 2 Canadian satellite technology company Com
Dev International Ltd reported a profit for the third
quarter, helped in part by lower costs and a gain on foreign
exchange, but said it expects revenue for the year to decline
5-7 percent.
"One area of the business that has performed below our
expectations has been the civil space segment, which has been
affected by a slowdown in near-term orders from our government
customers," Chief Executive Michael Pley said in a statement.
Civil space applications include space exploration,
navigation, search and rescue, weather forecasting.
The May-July net profit attributable to shareholders was
C$4.2 million ($4.3 million), or 5 Canadian cents a share,
compared with a net loss of C$1.7 million, or 2 Canadian cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenue fell nearly 4 percent to C$50.5 million.
Shares of the Cambridge, Ontario-based company closed at
C$1.74 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.976 Canadian Dollars)
