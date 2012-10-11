版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 21:49 BJT

Comerci jumps on talk Chedraui may buy it out

MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Shares of Mexican retailer Comerci jumped nearly 4 percent Thursday morning on a media report that rival Chedraui may buy it out, traders said.

"Several sources agreed that there are talks between Comercial Mexicana (Comerci) and Grupo Chedraui," Excelsior daily columnist Dario Celis said without elaborating.

The companies were not immediately available for comment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐