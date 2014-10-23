Mexico's Comerci reports 3.7 percent rise in profits

MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexican retailer Comercial Mexicana posted a 3.7 percent increase in third-quarter profit compared with the same period a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Known as Comerci, the company said profits in the July-September period were 568.8 million pesos ($42.4 million), up from 548.7 million in the third quarter of last year.

(1 US dollar = 13.4235 Mexican pesos at end-Sept 2014) (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)