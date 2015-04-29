CORRECTED-MOVES-Comerica Inc appoints Curtis Farmer President

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show that Farmer is already in charge
of the company's Retail Bank and Wealth Management business)
April 29 U.S. bank Comerica Inc said
Curtis Farmer has been named president of the company and
Comerica Bank.
Farmer is currently responsible for the Retail Bank and
Wealth Management, and will oversee the Business Bank, the
company said.
He will continue reporting to Chief Executive Officer Ralph
Babb.
Farmer served as executive vice president and a director of
Wealth Management at Wachovia Corporation before joining
Comerica.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)