CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Comerica profit beats expectations

(Corrects paragraph 5 to say commercial loans rose about 20 pct
year-over-year, not 5 pct)
* Q2 EPS $0.73 vs est $0.62
* Q2 total loans up 10 pct
* Q2 provision for loan losses fell 58 pct
July 17 U.S. regional bank Comerica Inc
posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by an
increase in commercial loans.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $142
million, or 73 cents per share, compared with $95 million, or 53
cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected Comerica to earn 62 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Provision for loan losses fell about 58 percent to $19
million in the second quarter.
Total loans grew about 10 percent to $43.22 billion, boosted
by about 20 percent rise in commercial loans.
Net interest income rose to $435 million, up from $391
million a year earlier.
Comerica said it expects net interest income for the full
year to increase by 3 to 5 percent, and credit-related
charge-offs and provision for credit losses to decline.
Comerica shares, which have gained about 43 percent since
touching a low of $21.48 last September, closed at $30.81 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)