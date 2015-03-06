版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 7日 星期六 02:06 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Comerica reports stress test results (March 5)

(Corrects to say required minimum is 5 percent for CCAR, not minimum of 9.3 percent)

March 5 Comerica Inc : * Projected tier 1 common ratio under DFAST supervisory severely adverse scenario of 9.3 percent through Q4 2016 versus required minimum of 5 percent for CCAR - SEC filing * Source text for Eikon: 1.usa.gov/1DQAm1y * Further company coverage
