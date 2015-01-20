版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 20日 星期二 14:26 BJT

BRIEF-Comet Holding says FY 2014 sales growth of 15.5 pct to CHF 288 mln

Jan 20 Comet Holding AG :

* Says FY 2014 sales growth of 15.5 pct to 288 million Swiss francs

* Says FY 2014 net income jumps to 25-27 million Swiss francs (2013: 16.1 million Swiss francs) Source text: bit.ly/1GnaXDm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
