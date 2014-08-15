BRIEF-Comet Holding H1 sales growth of 25.0% to CHF 132.6 million

UPDATE 1-Unilever first-quarter sales top expectations
LONDON, April 20 Consumer goods maker Unilever reported a surprise acceleration in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by price increases.
Aug 15 Comet Holding AG : * Says H1 sales growth of 25.0% from year-earlier period to CHF 132.6 million * Says H1 EBITDA operating earnings up 9.6% to CHF 10.7 million * Says increase in H1 net income of 64.9% to CHF 4.4 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
LONDON, April 20 Consumer goods maker Unilever reported a surprise acceleration in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by price increases.
ZURICH, April 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.08 percent higher at 8,539 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
ZURICH, April 20 ABB said on Thursday it expected 2017 to be a transitional year, with the first signs of a recovery in some industries, as the engineering company reported better-than-expected earnings during the first three months of the year.