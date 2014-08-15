版本:
BRIEF-Comet Holding H1 sales growth of 25.0% to CHF 132.6 million

Aug 15 Comet Holding AG : * Says H1 sales growth of 25.0% from year-earlier period to CHF 132.6 million * Says H1 EBITDA operating earnings up 9.6% to CHF 10.7 million * Says increase in H1 net income of 64.9% to CHF 4.4 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
