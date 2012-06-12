Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust sells debt

June 12 Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust on Tuesday sold C$125 million ($121 million) of series 1 senior unsecured debentures, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.274 percent issue, due June 15, 2017, was priced at par to yield 295.4 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The investment dealer arms of National Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal were the joint booking running managers on the sale.