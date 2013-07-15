BRIEF-Commerzbank up after report FinMin approached UBS over stake sale

BRIEF-Altin: dividend proposal of CHF 15/shr
* Said on Wednesday for the period ended Dec. 31, 2016, ALTIN posted a loss of $366,000 (2015, restated for IFRS 10: gain of $5.249 million)
FRANKFURT, July 15 Shares in Commerzbank rise 3 percent at open after report that German finmin approached UBS about a stake sale
* Said on Wednesday for the period ended Dec. 31, 2016, ALTIN posted a loss of $366,000 (2015, restated for IFRS 10: gain of $5.249 million)
FRANKFURT, April 13 Lufthansa shareholder Infinite Miles has placed a 2.5 percent stake at 15.25 euros ($16.26) apiece, a source close to the transaction said on Thursday.
ZURICH, April 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.03 percent higher at 8,666 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .