瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 7月 15日 星期一 15:04 BJT

BRIEF-Commerzbank up after report FinMin approached UBS over stake sale

FRANKFURT, July 15 Shares in Commerzbank rise 3 percent at open after report that German finmin approached UBS about a stake sale
