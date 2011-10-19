UPDATE 2-Icahn puts slate up for Commercial Metals board

* Icahn owns about 10 percent of CMC shares
* Shares rise 5.9 pct in after-market trading
Oct 19 Billionaire Carl Icahn on Wednesday
nominated three directors to the board of steel maker and
recycler Commercial Metals Corp. (CMC.N)
Corporate raider-turned-activist investor Icahn, who owns
about 10 percent of the company's shares, nominated James
Unger, Steve Mongillo and George Hebard to the board, he said
in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on
Wednesday afternoon.
Icahn originally announced his stake in the company in
July, and Commercial Metals adopted a "poison pill" shareholder
rights plan shortly after to make it more difficult for him to
build a bigger position.
In addition to the board nominees, Icahn put forward three
proposals to be voted on at the company's annual meeting.
These proposals ask the company to pull the poison pill, to
require a majority vote for the company to put another one in
place and to repeal any changes it might make to its bylaws
between now and its annual meeting.
Commercial Metals announced nearly 1,500 job cuts earlier
this month as it moves to exit its underperforming steel pipe
making operations in Croatia and shut down some other
facilities.
Commercial Metals shares rose 5.9 percent to $11.35
following Icahn's announcement after the bell.
Its shares have lost more than 40 percent of their value
since February. They closed at $10.72, down 3.2 percent, on the
New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Commercial Metals was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Gary
Hill)