UPDATE 1-Commercial Metals to consider Icahn recommendations

Oct 20 Commercial Metals Co (CMC.N) said it was
prepared to consider any recommendations by investor Carl
Icahn, who on Wednesday nominated three directors to the board
of the steel maker.
Billionaire Icahn, who owns about 10 percent of the
company's shares, nominated James Unger, Steve Mongillo and
George Hebard to the board. [ID:nN1E79I23U]
"We were not surprised by Mr. Icahn's announcement, and,
should he remain true to past practices in similar situations,
we can expect additional actions from Mr. Icahn aimed at
furthering his agenda," CEO Joe Alvarado said in a memorandum
sent to all Commercial Metals managers on Thursday.
The memorandum, filed with U.S. securities regulator, said
the company did not find the actions by Icahn to be alarming.
"We are prepared to both consider any recommendations
provided by Mr. Icahn that are in the best interests of all of
our stockholders, as well as prevail against those that are
not," Alvarado said.
The Irving, Texas-based company had adopted a "poison pill"
shareholder rights plan shortly after Icahn announced his stake
in it in July.
Commercial Metals shares closed 4.7 percent higher at
$11.22 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares
were little changed in after-hours trade.
