Commerzbank to hive off loan portfolios worth 3.4 bln eur -sources

UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
FRANKFURT May 20 Commerzbank is hiving off loan portfolios worth 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) as it seeks to streamline its asset sheet and free up capital to comply with tougher bank rules, two people familiar with the transaction said.
Germany's second biggest lender is aiming to sell real estate loans in Eastern Europe, Turkey and Scandinavia worth 2.7 billion euros as well as non-performing German mortgages worth 700 million euros, they added.
A transaction is expected to be finalised in June, one of the sources said.
Investors specialised in troubled loans - such as Cerberus, Lone Star and Oaktree - have shown interest in the assets, the sources said.
Commerzbank and the funds declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9000 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
NEW YORK, May 1 Carl Icahn's big bet on falling prices for biofuels credits generated a rare profit in that area last quarter for the billionaire investor's refining company CVR Energy, according to public filings.
WASHINGTON, May 1 The heads of the U.S. financial regulators will meet next week to dive into the sensitive process of labeling companies "systemically important," better known as "too big to fail."