CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Commerzbank announces 600 mln euro hybrid buyback

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 Commerzbank AG
plans to repurchase up to 600 million euros' ($806 million)
worth of hybrid capital instruments as it struggles to meet
European capital requirements without asking for state aid.
Commerzbank said the transaction will have a one-off
positive effect on its group results and will result in an
increase of core Tier 1 capital.
"The transaction marks another step in optimising
Commerzbank's capital structure in light of the transition to
the new regulatory requirements of Basel III," Germany's
second-biggest lender said on Monday.
The capital measures follow a meeting of Commerzbank's
supervisory board on Friday where steps needed to reach the
European Banking Authority's tightened capital requirements were
discussed.
The tender offer period starts on Dec. 5 and is expected to
end on Dec. 13, it said. Joint Dealer Managers are Commerzbank,
Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.