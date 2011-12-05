UPDATE 6-Commerzbank cuts debt pile to avoid more state aid

* To repurchase hybrid bonds
* Move will improve core Tier 1 capital ratio
* Germany moves to reinstate bank rescue fund
* Shares fall, bank's actions seen inadequate
By Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, Dec 5 Commerzbank AG
moved to fend off government intervention on Monday, saying it
would buy back 600 million euros ($806 million) of its own debt
at a discount to shore up its capital.
The partly state-owned bank, which received an 18.2 billion
euros bailout in the wake of Lehman Brothers' collapse, is
believed to need some 5 billion euros by mid-2012 to meet new
capital rules, sources have told Reuters.
The bank hopes to meet the capital needs without taking
further state aid, mainly by selling assets.
A raft of other European banks are unveiling so-called
"liability management" measures to bolster capital ratios.
Barclays offered to buy back up to 2.5 billion
pounds of its bonds late on Monday, at discounts of between 5.5
percent and 30 percent of the face value.
It could raise up to 650 million pounds, according to
Reuters calculations, although that is based on a full take-up,
which is unlikely.
Commerzbank said it would seek to repurchase five
different hybrid securities for between 40 percent to 52.5
percent of their nominal value - above the 35 percent to 43
percent market rate - but at a significant discount to the
original issuance price.
Under IFRS accounting rules Commerzbank can book the
purchase as a profit, using the gain to bolster its capital
position. The bank will pay for the transaction using liquidity
reserves, the lender said.
The Frankfurt-based lender said buying back the hybrid bonds
-- a form of debt with equity-like properties -- would generate
between 0.2 and 0.3 percent of Core Tier 1 capital.
Commerzbank's announcement came as Germany, which holds 25
percent of it, moved to reinstate a state rescue fund for banks,
sources in the government and the ruling coalition said on
Monday.
Analysts were sceptical that the bank's action -- which
comes as others are attempting similar manoeuvres -- would be
enough to plug the hole in its funding, and its shares closed
down 4.1 percent at 1.43 euros.
"We expect further capital measures to be announced," DZ
Bank analyst Matthias Duerr said in a note on Monday.
The bank's core tier one capital ratio was 9.4 percent at
the end of the third quarter, but its definition differs from
that of the European Banking Authority, which has demanded banks
meet a core tier one ratio of 9 percent by mid-2012 in a bid to
shock-proof them against a worsening of the financial crisis.
The EBA's capital definition is more stringent because it
asks banks to revalue European sovereign debt holdings on their
portfolios.
At the end of September, Commerzbank had 13 billion euros in
exposure to the sovereign debt of Greece, Ireland, Italy,
Portugal and Spain.
The EBA is expected to announce this week the amount of
capital each bank must raise -- going by the results of a second
stress test of 70 banks in the EU -- as well as the guidelines
for doing so.
RESCUE FUND
Meanwhile, the German government is doing the legal legwork
to reinstate its Soffin bank rescue fund as soon as possible and
could even reactivate it before Christmas, sources in the
government and the ruling coalition said on Monday.
"We are eager to set up the legal framework to reinstate the
Soffin as soon as possible," said a finance ministry spokesman,
while coalition sources said the plan was for the cabinet to
decide on this before the holiday.
The tender offer for Commerzbank's hybrid debt starts on
Dec. 5 and is expected to end on Dec. 13, Commerzbank said.
Joint dealer managers are Commerzbank, Credit Suisse
and JP Morgan.
Other banks to announce liability management plans to reduce
the need to raise equity under the EBA's recapitalisation plan
include Spain's Santander and Sabadell, which
on Friday said investors could exchange preference shares for
new shares that can be counted as core capital, totalling 2
billion euros and 850 million euros respectively.
Bankia followed on Monday with an offer to buy
back up to 750 million euros of subordinated debt and
preferential shares, and Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo also
made an exchange offer to boost its capital.
Britain's Lloyds last week offered to exchange 4.9
billion pounds of debt that could boost its capital by over 1
billion pounds, and BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
have also raised capital in the same way.