Commerzbank to start capital increase mid-week -sources

FRANKFURT May 13 The subscription period for new Commerzbank shares will start in the middle of this week, two people familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

Germany's No.2 lender will offer the shares at a discount of at least 35 percent on the theoretical ex-rights price of the new shares, implying that these are likely be sold at around 5.50 euros apiece, they added.

Commerzbank, which last month secured shareholder approval for the 2.5 billion euro ($3.2 billion) capital increase, declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)