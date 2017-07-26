Cerberus stake positive for Commerzbank share price - German finmin

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday that it views the acquisition of a 5.01-percent stake in Commerzbank's voting rights by the U.S. buyout fund Cerberus as a reflection of rising investor interest, which is positive for the bank and its share price.

The spokeswoman also said that the German government has not changed its position on Commerzbank. Cerberus now ranks as Commerzbank's second-largest shareholder, behind the German government with a 15.6 percent stake.

"Rising investor interest is positive for Commerzbank and its share price," the spokeswoman said. "We haven't changed our position on Commerzbank." The guiding principle, she said, was: "We want a good financial result for taxpayers."

Earlier, Commerzbank said Cerberus had amassed a stake controlling 5.01 percent of its voting rights, as of July 25. Shares in the German lender gained on the news, trading 1.2 percent higher midafternoon. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Thomas Escritt)