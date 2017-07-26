FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Cerberus stake positive for Commerzbank share price - German finmin
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 下午2点58分 / 1 天前

Cerberus stake positive for Commerzbank share price - German finmin

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday that it views the acquisition of a 5.01-percent stake in Commerzbank's voting rights by the U.S. buyout fund Cerberus as a reflection of rising investor interest, which is positive for the bank and its share price.

The spokeswoman also said that the German government has not changed its position on Commerzbank. Cerberus now ranks as Commerzbank's second-largest shareholder, behind the German government with a 15.6 percent stake.

"Rising investor interest is positive for Commerzbank and its share price," the spokeswoman said. "We haven't changed our position on Commerzbank." The guiding principle, she said, was: "We want a good financial result for taxpayers."

Earlier, Commerzbank said Cerberus had amassed a stake controlling 5.01 percent of its voting rights, as of July 25. Shares in the German lender gained on the news, trading 1.2 percent higher midafternoon. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Thomas Escritt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below