UPDATE 1-Time to bite bullet on Greece -Commerzbank CEO

* Commerzbank CEO calls for Greek insolvency - paper

* Says banks would need more capital in that case - paper

* Focus of talks has shifted to contagion - source (Adds financial source comment, background)

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing called for Greece to declare insolvency and restructure its debt, as hopes fade for meaningful further private sector contributions to resolve the country's debt crisis.

Blessing's comments to German mass-circulation daily Bild newspaper highlighted bankers' worries that time was running out to stem the threat of contagion to other heavily indebted states, ahead of two European summits to decide the future of the common currency.

"Voluntarily foregoing (payments on bonds) without insolvency is poison for the credibility of government bonds of other countries as well," Blessing, head of Germany's second-biggest lender, told the newspaper in an interview on Friday.

A senior source close to a large European bank said propping up Greece's financial system was no longer the sole focus of worries, adding that preventing the spread of the crisis to other countries, particularly to Italy, was moving to the centre of talks.

The private sector is still striving to reach a deal on Greek debt writedowns, the source said, but the person sounded a note of pessimism.

"A voluntary agreement is still what we aim for, whether we get one remains to be seen," the source said.

In July, banks and insurers agreed to contribute 50 billion euros ($68.5 billion) to reducing Greece's debt via a debt buyback and swap agreement, which equated to a 21 percent writedown. That is now seen as insufficient to make Athens' debt sustainable.

Greek financial daily Imerisia, without naming its sources, reported on Friday that the four scenarios of debt sustainability projections by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund are based on haircuts of 21, 39, 50 and 80 pct, with the 39 or 50 percent scenarios being most likely.

The paper said this was spelled out in "an informal document".

DECLARE DEFAULT

Commerzbank's Blessing argued that it was not enough for banks to take writedowns on their balance sheets.

"Without true restructuring of Greek government debt and an rebuilding programme, Greece won't be helped and the market won't be calmed," he said.

"If the Troika makes sure that the next tranche is not paid, this (Greek insolvency) will be possible," he said.

Financial markets have repeatedly had their hopes raised and dashed that politicians would be able to resolve the crisis, with an emergency meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel breaking up inconclusively on Wednesday.

The two leaders are due to meet again on Sunday and have called a further summit for Wednesday at the latest in a bid to find a global solution to the crisis.

Meanwhile, talk of "leveraging" Europe's 440 billion euros European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) rescue fund to give it more firepower to fight the crisis drew criticism from policy experts.

Former European Central Bank Chief Economist Otmar Issing said giving the EFSF a banking licence with access to funding from the ECB risked a return to pre-war hyperinflation.

"The Treaty governing the monetary union forbids monetary financing of the public sector," Issing wrote in an editorial published in German daily Handelsblatt.

EU Commissioner Olli Rehn, writing in the same newspaper, said a direct link between ECB refinancing and the EFSF could be difficult constitutionally, and also criticised the suggestion that emerging countries might participate in funding the euro zone rescue fund via the IMF.

Blessing said banks will probably need more capital to weather an insolvency of Greece and called for governments to make clear rules for all banks quickly that create a level playing field and avert harm to the economy.

He said giving banks 18 months' time to reach a certain capital ratio would cause banks to cut back on business, making it more difficult for companies to obtain loans.

"Also, everyone would try to sell their government bonds rather than trying to gain more capital. That would just worsen the crisis."

