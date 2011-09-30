Commerzbank makes the cut for big bank list-source

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Germany's second-biggest lender, Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), and larger rival Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) are on a list of big lenders slated to face extra regulatory scrutiny, a financial source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

Both banks are on a list of 28 Systemically Important Financial Institutions (SIFIs) considered "too big to fail" by the Basel Committee of international banking regulators, the source said.

The list may be a double-edged sword for banks. On the one hand, they face an extra 1-2.5 percent capital surcharge for risks on their balance sheet compared with smaller banking rivals, as well as tighter supervision.

However, being on the list means these banks are guaranteed not to fail by regulators, which may allow them to refinance themselves at lower cost than their more vulnerable non-list rivals.

Commerzbank, categorised near the bottom of the list of systemically relevant lenders, is likely to face a surcharge of 1-1.5 percent, the source said.

Deutsche Bank has said it expects to face a 2.5 percent surcharge.

Dealing with global, highly interconnected banks has become a major issue for regulators, which are trying to reform international banking rules to avoid a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.

When the new rules, dubbed Basel III, come fully into force in 2019, banks will be required to hold more than three times more capital than before to safeguard the risks on their books.

The additional surcharge for big banks has been described as "anti-American" by JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, but is expected to be given final endorsement at a summit of world leaders (G20) in November. [ID:nL5E7KB11A]