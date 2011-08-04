Commerzbank to write down $1 bln in Greek debt -sources

FRANKFURT Aug 4 Germany's second biggest lender, Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), will post writedowns of more than 700 million euros ($997.6 million) on its Greek sovereign bond holdings in the second quarter, three sources told Reuters.

That would make Commerzbank, which has around 3 billion euros of Greek government debt exposure, the most affected major European bank.

Commerzbank is due to report second quarter earnings on Aug. 10.

The bank declined on Thursday to comment on the volume of the writedowns.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Josie Cox)