Commerzbank to write down $1 bln in Greek debt -sources

BRIEF-Ford says Jan China vehicle sales -32 pct y/y
* Jan China vehicle sales total 88,432, -32 pct y/y, versus +21 percent y/y in Dec Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
FRANKFURT Aug 4 Germany's second biggest lender, Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), will post writedowns of more than 700 million euros ($997.6 million) on its Greek sovereign bond holdings in the second quarter, three sources told Reuters.
That would make Commerzbank, which has around 3 billion euros of Greek government debt exposure, the most affected major European bank.
Commerzbank is due to report second quarter earnings on Aug. 10.
The bank declined on Thursday to comment on the volume of the writedowns.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Josie Cox)
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources
BUENOS AIRES/SAO PAULO, Feb 9 When Argentina launched a tax amnesty program last year to bring billions of dollars back into the country, it found support from an unlikely corner: the banks whose clients had stashed money abroad.