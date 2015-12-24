Commerzbank sues BNY Mellon, Wells Fargo, HSBC over mortgage losses

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 24 Commerzbank AG has
sued four banks in the United States, claiming that they failed
to properly monitor billions of dollars in toxic mortgage-backed
securities acquired by the German lender before the 2008
financial crisis.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp and units of Deutsche
Bank AG, Wells Fargo & Co and HSBC Holdings
Plc were named in the lawsuits filed on Wednesday in
Manhattan federal court.
BNY Mellon was the trustee for over $1 billion in
mortgage-backed securities bought by Commerzbank and $1.3
billion of investments tied to a collateralized debt obligation,
Millstone II CDO, court documents showed.
BNY Mellon "abandoned its obligations to protect the rights
of investors," and did nothing to protect the collateral
underlying the CDO, Commerzbank said, noting that it suffered
$750 million in losses.
Commerzbank made similar claims involving mortgage-backed
securities of $640 million in the Deutsche Bank case; $290
million for Wells Fargo; and $204 million for HSBC.
Representatives for BNY Mellon and Deutsche Bank declined
comment. Representatives for Wells Fargo and HSBC either had no
immediate comment or did not respond to a request for comment.
The cases in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, are Commerzbank AG v. The Bank of New York Mellon, No.
15-10029; Commerzbank AG v. Deutsche Bank National Trust
Company, No. 15-10031; Commerzbank AG v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A.,
No. 15-10033; and Commerzbank AG v. HSBC Bank USA, National
Association, No. 15-10032.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)