Commerzbank loses global head of M&A to William Blair

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 Commerzbank's global head of M&A advisory, Philipp Mohr, is joining boutique investment bank William Blair & Co, the U.S. advisory firm said on Thursday.

Mohr will become global head of industrials for the investment banking and asset management firm in early 2013, and help build a global industrials team, a spokesman for William Blair said.

Commerzbank said Stefan Jaecker, currently head of M&A advisory Germany, and Rosalind Hedley-Miller, UK head of M&A advisory, will take on Mohr's responsibilities.

An employee-owned firm, William Blair is based in Chicago, and has office locations in 10 cities, including London, New York, Shanghai, and Zurich.

Separately, Commerzbank said Ute Gerbaulet, head of equity capital markets, is also leaving the German bank. Roman Schmidt, currently head of corporate finance, will take on her responsibilities, it said.