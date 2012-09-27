Commerzbank loses global head of M&A to William Blair

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 Commerzbank's
global head of M&A advisory, Philipp Mohr, is joining boutique
investment bank William Blair & Co, the U.S. advisory firm said
on Thursday.
Mohr will become global head of industrials for the
investment banking and asset management firm in early 2013, and
help build a global industrials team, a spokesman for William
Blair said.
Commerzbank said Stefan Jaecker, currently head of M&A
advisory Germany, and Rosalind Hedley-Miller, UK head of M&A
advisory, will take on Mohr's responsibilities.
An employee-owned firm, William Blair is based in Chicago,
and has office locations in 10 cities, including London, New
York, Shanghai, and Zurich.
Separately, Commerzbank said Ute Gerbaulet, head of equity
capital markets, is also leaving the German bank. Roman Schmidt,
currently head of corporate finance, will take on her
responsibilities, it said.