Commerzbank's books for 1.4 bln euro share sale covered - source

April 27 Commerzbank's books are covered for its share sale launched on Monday to raise 1.4 billion euros ($1.52 billion) from institutional investors, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The price range has not been set, the source said.

The sale follows Commerzbank's agreement in March to pay $1.45 billion to settle an investigation into whether it breached U.S. sanctions against countries such as Iran and Sudan.

Germany' second-largest bank said it would seek to place the new shares with institutional investors, a move designed to raise its common equity Tier one ratio to more than 10 percent and its leverage ratio to 3.9 percent. These ratios help to gauge a bank's financial strength.

($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru. Editing by Thomas Atkins and Jane Merriman)