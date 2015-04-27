Commerzbank's books for 1.4 bln euro share sale covered - source

April 27 Commerzbank's books are
covered for its share sale launched on Monday to raise 1.4
billion euros ($1.52 billion) from institutional investors, a
source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The price range has not been set, the source said.
The sale follows Commerzbank's agreement in March to pay
$1.45 billion to settle an investigation into whether it
breached U.S. sanctions against countries such as Iran and
Sudan.
Germany' second-largest bank said it would seek to place the
new shares with institutional investors, a move designed to
raise its common equity Tier one ratio to more than 10 percent
and its leverage ratio to 3.9 percent. These ratios help to
gauge a bank's financial strength.
($1 = 0.9188 euros)
(Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Shivam Srivastava in
Bengaluru. Editing by Thomas Atkins and Jane Merriman)