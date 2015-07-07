Ex-Commerzbank executive gets time served for Olympus fraud role

| NEW YORK, July 7
NEW YORK, July 7 A former Commerzbank AG
executive avoided further prison time on Tuesday after
cooperating in an investigation of the bank's role in an
accounting fraud at Japan's Olympus Corp.
Chan Ming Fon, 52, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge
Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan to time served after cooperating
in a probe of Commerzbank that resulted in part of its $1.45
billion settlement with U.S. authorities in March.
Swain cited the "substantial assistance" Chan provided
authorities following his 2013 guilty plea to engaging in a wire
fraud conspiracy. Chan, who spent nine months in jail after his
arrest in 2012, was also ordered to forfeit $13 million.
"I am deeply sorry and regret what I have done," he said in
court.
Chan, a resident of Singapore and Taiwan, was the sole
individual criminally prosecuted in the United States for his
role in what became one of the biggest corporate scandals in
Japan's history.
In 2011, Olympus admitted to having concealed investment
losses dating to the 1990s in a $1.7 billion accounting scandal,
and using a series of overpriced acquisitions, some of which it
quickly wrote down, to cover up losses.
In 2013, a Japanese court ordered Olympus to pay 700 million
yen ($7 million) for falsifying financial reports, while three
former executives, including former Chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa,
received suspended sentences following their convictions.
Prosecutors said that Chan, while working from 1995 to 2004
first as an executive at Commerzbank and later at Societe
Generale, helped carry out a set of off-balance sheet
transactions engineered by Olympus insiders.
From 2005 to 2010, Chan, then managing his own fund, helped
secretly liquidate hundreds of millions of dollars of Olympus
investments and falsely certified to auditors that the
investments still existed, prosecutors said.
As part of his cooperation deal, prosecutors said Chan
provided information about the roles of Commerzbank and Societe
Generale.
Prosecutors said his information led directly to Commerzbank
agreeing to pay $300 million to victims of the fraud for not
complying with U.S. laws that require detecting and reporting
suspicious transactions.
That sum was part of a larger, $1.45 billion settlement with
U.S. authorities that also resolved an investigation of the
bank's dealings with Iran and other sanctioned countries.
Societe Generale was never charged. A spokesman did not
respond to a request for comment.
The case is U.S. v. Fon, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 13-cr-00052.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)