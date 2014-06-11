Commerzbank sells $7 bln property and NPL portfolios

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Goldman, J&J results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
FRANKFURT, June 11 Germany's Commerzbank sold 5.1 billion euros ($6.94 billion) in commercial real estate and non-performing loan portfolios in Spain, Japan and Portugal, the bank said on Wednesday, in a move to shed risky assets from its balance sheet.
U.S. investment bank JPMorgan and private equity house Lone Star formed a consortium to purchase Spanish commercial real estate (CRE) loans and non-performing loans in Portugal, Commerzbank said in a statement.
A 700 million euro Japanese CRE portfolio was sold to Asia-focused alternative investment manager PAG, it added.
The announcement of the deal, one of the biggest of its kind since Spain's 2008 real estate crash, confirms a Reuters report published in May.
The deal will lighten Commerzbank's balance sheet by 3.2 billion euros in risk weighted assets and cost the bank 100 million euros in charges in the second quarter, the bank said. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
April 18 A federal judge has dismissed the remaining charges against a former JPMorgan Chase & Co investment banking analyst accused of engaging in an insider trading scheme, after a jury in February largely acquitted him.
OSLO, April 18 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Credit Suisse's planned payouts to senior managers following a recent bonus cut, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.