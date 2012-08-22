版本:
Commerzbank eyes Iran sanctions hit -paper

FRANKFURT Aug 22 Commerzbank expects it may face "considerably negative" consequences from a U.S. investigation into Iran sanctions violations, including a financial hit that exceeds provisions, Die Zeit newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a Commerzbank securities filing.

Commerzbank said it had not done business with Iran since 2007 and declined further comment.

