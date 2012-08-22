Commerzbank eyes Iran sanctions hit -paper

BRIEF-Realty Income prices upsized offering of 10.85 mln shares at $62 per shr
* Realty Income announces pricing of upsized 10.85 million share common stock offering
FRANKFURT Aug 22 Commerzbank expects it may face "considerably negative" consequences from a U.S. investigation into Iran sanctions violations, including a financial hit that exceeds provisions, Die Zeit newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a Commerzbank securities filing.
Commerzbank said it had not done business with Iran since 2007 and declined further comment.
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc has asked a senior executive to leave the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, an Uber spokeswoman said on Monday.