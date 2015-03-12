Commerzbank 2014 profit plunges on U.S. settlement over Iran

FRANKFURT, March 12 Commerzbank saw
its 2014 net profit plunge to 264 million euros from a
previously reported 602 million euros after it booked additional
charges to complete a $1.45 billion settlement with U.S.
authorities over alleged sanctions violations.
Commerzbank on Thursday said it would book an additional
one-off charge of 338 million euros in the final quarter of
2014, charging the amount retroactively to its past fiscal year.
The bank agreed to fire five executives and pay $1.45
billion to resolve an investigation of its dealings with Iran
and other sanctioned countries as well as a separate probe of
its money laundering controls, the U.S. authorities said.
The bank previously reported a net profit of 602 million
euros for 2014, warning at that time, however, that it could
revise that number should it settle with U.S. officials. [ID:
nL5N0VM0LY]
Commerzbank had set aside 1.4 billion euros in legal
provisions by the end of 2014 in preparation for the U.S. cases.
Rising legal costs and investigations have threatened to
stall a recovery plan that has seen Commerzbank emerge strong on
an operating level from a state bailout.
Commerzbank had originally aimed to settle with U.S.
regulators and prosecutors by the end of 2014 over its dealings
with Iran and other countries under U.S. sanctions, in a deal
previously expected to cost the bank about $650 million.
