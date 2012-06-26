Commerzbank winding down ship finance operation

GLOBAL MARKETS-Banks lift stocks, U.S. yields climb after data
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
June 26 German bank Commerzbank said it would wind up its commercial real estate and ship finance units as it seeks to meet rising liquidity requirements under Basel 3 regulations.
The decision marks the first step in an annual strategic review, Commerzbank said, while confirming its targets for the current business year.
The group said real estate financing would still be offered to private and corporate customers but would be integrated into the core bank.
Plans to launch a real estate and ship finance unit have therefore been scrapped, the bank said in a statement late on Tuesday.
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed changes to the Obamacare individual insurance market that insurers have said are needed for them to keep selling the plans as Republicans work on a replacement program.