UK bankers accuse Commerzbank of "moving goalposts"

LONDON Jan 25 Lawyers for 104 UK-based
bankers accused Germany's Commerzbank of broken
promises and bad faith in a London trial over 52 million euros
($68 million) in unpaid bonuses, in a case dubbed a "high
watermark" for banker litigation.
Kicking off a battle that will see Commerzbank's Chief
Executive Martin Blessing square up to former Dresdner
investment bank head Stefan Jentzsch, lawyers said the bank
reneged on pledges in an industry where one's word is one's
bond.
"Put briefly, those promises (to pay bonuses) have not been
honoured and that is why we are here today," lawyer Andrew
Hochhauser told a court room so packed with lawyers on Wednesday
that piles of files were relegated to the floor.
The London-based bankers, whose claims range from around
15,000 euros to 2.6 million, launched their legal battle in late
2009 after some were paid only 10 percent of the discretionary
bonuses they were promised for 2008 out of a guaranteed minimum
bonus pool of 400 million euros.
The case hinges on whether Germany's second-largest bank,
which bought Dresdner in January 2009, was entitled to slash
bonus awards as the credit crisis brought banks to their knees
and triggered a rash of state bailouts.
Critics say the two-year bonus battle is out of step with
the current reality of public fury at taxpayers bailing out
banks at a time when living standards are slumping and even
conservative politicians decry excessive banker rewards.
"Politically, it is a hot potato," said Jonathan Evans,
chairman of investment bank headhunters Sammons Associates.
"Bonus is such a dirty word at the moment, I'm not sure it
will do our business any favours ... The man in the street has
been deeply offended by the whole continuing saga of the word
bonus in investment banking."
One lawyer said even other bankers might struggle to
sympathise with the former Dresdner financiers.
"Even the most successful bankers have this year had their
bonus awards slashed by approximately 30-40 percent," said
Howard Hymanson, head of employment law at law firm Harbottle &
Lewis.
RETENTION
The case, being fought amid the ornate splendour of the
Royal Courts of Justice in central London, is unusual because of
the size of the bonus pot, the number of claimants and the
rarity of group action among investment bankers.
Commerzbank has argued that discretionary bonuses were
dependent on bank performance, that bonus letters sent to staff
and verbal promises were not really contractual offers and that
there had been an "acute danger to the continued existence of
Dresdner as a going concern".
In his opening statement, Hochhauser said the bonus pool had
been created expressly to retain talent at a time when the bank
already knew it was making heavy losses, was restructuring and
faced a mass staff exodus.
Although the claimants remained loyal to the bank and the
bonus promises first made by Jentzsch in August 2008 were
reiterated on numerous occasions, the bank "moved the
goalposts," Hochhauser said.
It introduced a so-called MAC (Material Adverse Change)
clause just six working days before the end of the year, which
the bank says allowed it to review and slash bonus awards in
light of additional drops in revenue and earnings forecasts.
"One doesn't give very much comfort to a claimant if you
promise one thing one day and do something different at the end
of the year," Hochhauser said.
Commerzbank has said it will vigorously defend the claims.