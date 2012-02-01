"Incredulity" at broken Commerzbank pay pledge-banker

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 1 A senior banker told
London's High Court of the "incredulity" of parents and friends
at the decision by Commerzbank AG, Germany's second
largest lender, to break a pledge to pay 52 million euros ($68
million) in bonuses for 2008.
"When you spoke to people outside the market, especially
parents, there was a certain amount of incredulity about what
was going on," said Steven Garrett, one of 104 former Dresdner
bankers suing parent Commerzbank in a rare group action in the
investment banking industry.
"Mostly they were saying to me: 'Steve, this must be some
kind of mistake. You've got to stick it out (and) battle it out
from the inside'," Garrett, former head of interest rate options
at Dresdner, told the court on Wednesday.
The London-based bankers, whose claims range from around
15,000 euros to 2.6 million, launched their legal battle in late
2009 after some were paid only 10 percent of the discretionary
bonuses they were promised for 2008 out of a guaranteed minimum
bonus pool of 400 million euros.
The high-profile battle, which comes at a time of increasing
public anger at bank bonuses, hinges on whether promises made to
bankers are legally binding, and whether Commerzbank was
entitled to make awards dependent on bank performance after
acquiring Dresdner in 2009 -- and subsequently slashing some
bonuses.
Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing, who was
cross-examined on Monday and Tuesday, conceded the company had
broken the promise to bankers. But he said it had been the right
decision as the financial crises sapped the strength of banks
after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
Commerzbank twice had to go cap in hand to the German
government for a bailout, under the terms of which Blessing's
basic salary has been capped at 500,000 euros since 2009 --
although pension contributions and company benefits pushed it up
to nearly 800,000 in 2009 and 900,000 in 2010.
Garrett, who was paid 120,000 pounds ($189,400) in 2008,
said he was expecting a bonus of 1.6 million euros but got only
160,000.
"I was obviously very disappointed not to have been paid,"
he said, sitting with his hands clasped under the table.
Asked how he interpreted the words of Stefan Jentzsch, the
former Dresdner investment bank head who set up the bonus pool
at a time when the Financial Services Authority was also
concerned about a destabilising staff exodus, he said:
"He was basically saying: 'You can stick it out here ... get
your nose down, keep working, keep pushing ... and those that
perform well will do well'," he said.
But when he wanted to watch the meetings broadcast over the
intranet again, he was told by the internal communications
department the recordings had been deleted.
Garrett said he believed that deleting such files breached
regulatory and compliance requirements, but was told that if he
continued such claims he would be reported for harassment, he
told the court.
Jentzsch takes the stand next Monday as a witness for the
claimants.