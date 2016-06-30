Commerzbank to cut over 100 jobs in New York

FRANKFURT, June 30 German bank Commerzbank
is to cut more than 100 jobs in its New York office as
it streamlines certain operations in order to focus more on
investment banking, an executive said.
"The planned realignment of our U.S. business will result in
respective headcount reductions," Michael Reuther, head of
capital markets at Commerzbank, said in an interview published
on the company's intranet and seen by Reuters.
The bank will outsource clearing of dollar-denominated
business transactions made outside of the United States and will
no longer offer structured securities lending and financial
solutions.
That will result in the loss of about 100 back office jobs
in New York and over 10 positions at its customer-facing front
office, Reuther said.
It will continue to offer dollar-denominated loans and
bonds, foreign exchange and other risk management solutions, as
well as equity markets access, Reuther said.
The job cuts were first reported by German paper
Handelsblatt.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Susan Fenton)