Barclays says total commodity AUM grew 3.7 percent in August

Oct 1 Total global commodity assets under
management rose $13 billion to $363 billion in August, 3.71
percent higher than in July, Barclays Plc's Barclays
Capital said on Tuesday.
The investment bank said that a combination of price
appreciation and small net inflows raised the value of commodity
assets in August.
Energy was the largest recipient of new investments with a
net inflow of $1 billion, it said.
Agriculture recorded its first positive month since March,
with new investments worth about $400 million, the bank said.
Industrial metals attracted $200 million, while precious
metals was the only negative sector overall with an outflow of
$300 million.
Commodity index-linked assets under management, including
exchange traded products and medium term note index products,
jumped to $217 billion in August, the most since March 2013,
propped by price appreciation and a rebound in index swap
investments, it said.