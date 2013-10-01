Barclays says total commodity AUM grew 3.7 percent in August

Oct 1 Total global commodity assets under management rose $13 billion to $363 billion in August, 3.71 percent higher than in July, Barclays Plc's Barclays Capital said on Tuesday.

The investment bank said that a combination of price appreciation and small net inflows raised the value of commodity assets in August.

Energy was the largest recipient of new investments with a net inflow of $1 billion, it said.

Agriculture recorded its first positive month since March, with new investments worth about $400 million, the bank said.

Industrial metals attracted $200 million, while precious metals was the only negative sector overall with an outflow of $300 million.

Commodity index-linked assets under management, including exchange traded products and medium term note index products, jumped to $217 billion in August, the most since March 2013, propped by price appreciation and a rebound in index swap investments, it said.