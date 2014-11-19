UPDATE 1-Goldman to wind down uranium desk; may sell Colombia coal mines -report

(Updates with details of report)
NEW YORK Nov 19 Goldman Sachs will wind
down its small uranium trading business after failing to find a
buyer and may sell its Colombian coal mine subsidiary, two of
its most controversial commodity divisions, according to a new
Senate report released on Wednesday.
Despite those moves and plans to sell its metals warehousing
unit, Wall Street's biggest trader reiterated that it "intended
to remain active in the commodities business and will seek to
continue its physical commodity activities," according to a long
awaited Permanent Subcommittee On Investigations report.
The report, commissioned two years ago by outgoing Senator
Carl Levin, shed new light on the depth and breadth of Wall
Street's dealings in the raw materials realm, including the new
details about Goldman's plans for its J Aron commodities broker
franchise.
It included a lengthy summary of Goldman's activities in the
niche uranium market, which began when it bought Nufcor from
Constellation Energy Group in 2009. Goldman and Deutsche Bank
had been the only big banks active in the market.
Australia's Macquarie Bank earlier this year bought
Deutsche's uranium book and hired one of Goldman's two senior
uranium traders, Jonathan Gaylard. It had previously considered
buying Goldman's book, but the deal fell apart.
"Goldman told the subcommittee that it has yet to receive an
acceptable bid for Nufcor and has decided instead to wind down
the business which, due to long-term uranium supply contracts,
will require Goldman to continue supplying uranium to one power
plant until 2018," the Senate report said.
Goldman and Deutsche entered the uranium market in 2009,
when tightening supplies threatened to send prices soaring
before Fukushima. The two would grow to handle almost a third of
all uranium trades in the spot market, according to sources.
Goldman's trading of yellowcake, enriched uranium ore known
as U308, rose tenfold from 2009 to reach 12.8 million pounds in
2013, according to the report. The value of its uranium
inventories topped $240 million.
Market participants say yellowcake trading is safe, with
banks only taking title to the radioactive material once it is
in secure storage facilities.
"When asked why Goldman is exiting the uranium trading
business, a Goldman representative replied that it was because
the physical uranium business was 'easy to misunderstand,'"
according to the Senate report.
Goldman is also "considering selling" its coal mining
subsidiary Colombian National Resources, the report said.
Goldman bought the mines in 2010 and 2012, but the investments
have been troubled, the report stated. Because of new
environmental regulations CNR has not exported any coal since
January.
The CNR investment is contentious because most banks are
barred from investing and operating commercial businesses, but
Goldman and Morgan Stanley have claimed a "grandfather"
exemption for commodity-related investments because they were
unregulated investment banks prior to 1999.
