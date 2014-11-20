RPT-Senate probe says Goldman, other banks exploited commodity markets

(Repeats from Wednesday without changes)
By Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON Nov 19 A two-year Senate
investigation into Wall Street's physical commodities business
found that U.S. banks had manipulated prices and gained unfair
trading advantages at the expense of consumers.
While the detailed report was critical of how banks
purchased and exploited huge commodity stockpiles, it did not
offer any damning new details on their activities.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and
J.P. Morgan built huge inventories of aluminum, oil, jet
fuel and other commodities, the report said, and failed to
properly insulate themselves from large, potential losses
stemming from the stockpiles.
The report, based on 90,000 pages of bank and regulatory
documents as well as 78 interviews and briefings, stems from a
probe by the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee On Investigations
that began in 2012 and focused on Wall Street's involvement in
the physical commodities industry.
"We found substantial evidence that these activities expose
major banks to catastrophic risks ... that could result in
losses that exceed bank capital reserves and insurance coverage
and thereby threaten the stability of the financial system,"
committee Chair Carl Levin, a Michigan Democrat, said at a news
briefing.
According to a previously unpublished 2012 analysis by the
Federal Reserve Commodities Team, the report said, four major
financial holding companies - including the three highlighted in
the Senate report - had allocated an inadequate amount of
capital and insurance to cover "extreme loss scenarios."
"Each had a shortfall of $1 billion to $15 billion," it
said.
The 403-page document, which comes in the final weeks of
Levin's role as chairman of the committee, stresses the need to
separate banking from commerce and to prohibit the exploitation
of commodity prices.
While the report sheds some new light on the size, impact
and risks associated with the three banks' commodities arms, it
does not contain any major bombshells or smoking guns.
It also points the finger at the Federal Reserve, saying the
central bank has taken insufficient steps to address the risks
taken by financial holding companies gathering physical
commodities. The Fed in some cases was unaware of the growing
risk, the report said.
For instance, Fed personnel told the committee that the
nation's banking regulator had been unaware that Morgan Stanley
was working on a pioneering project to export compressed natural
gas from a Texas port until a media report in August 2014, when
Reuters first wrote about the novel plan.
Morgan Stanley officials told the committee that they
provided an "initial, oral notice" to the New York Fed in
November 2013.
MERRY-GO-ROUND
The impact of banks on commodity prices seized the spotlight
in July 2013 when the New York Times detailed what it called a
"merry-go-round of metal" involving the movement of aluminum
between warehouses by Metro International Trade Services - a
Goldman Sachs subsidiary - as a way to exploit London Metal
Exchange (LME) pricing regulations.
Metro soon became the center of controversy after big
consumers such as MillerCoors LLC and Coca-Cola Co accused
warehouses and their owners of exploiting the LME storage rules
to boost rental income, distort supplies and inflate physical
prices of aluminum.
The Senate report released on Wednesday supported the claim
that Metro took advantage of pricing rules and created long
queues of aluminum, which in turn drove up its market value.
The committee probe found that a major reason why it took
longer to move aluminum out of Metro's Detroit warehouse
operation was a number of large warrant cancellations by a small
group of financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank, London
hedge fund Red Kite, commodities trader Glencore, J.P. Morgan
and Goldman.
Senior bankers from Goldman, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley
will appear as part of a two-day committee hearing on the issue
starting on Thursday.
BANK RESPONSE
Goldman on Wednesday said in a fact sheet that it did not
engage in improper "merry go round" transactions. The bank said
the Times' July 2013 article suggests the movement of aluminum
between warehouses caused the metal to be less available or more
expensive.
"This is simply false," Goldman said in the document. "Metro
always complied with owners' instructions as to the movement of
metal, its activities complied with LME rules and did not impact
the cost that Americans pay for cans of beer."
Goldman is in the process of selling Metro, though details
of bidders and timing remain unclear. Unlike many of its rivals,
Goldman has maintained that commodities is core to its business.
J.P. Morgan, also on Wednesday, said in a fact sheet that
it operates its commodities business in conformity with
applicable rules. The committee report was critical of J.P.
Morgan for a large transaction involving its copper holdings,
saying it exceeded a federal rule that limits banks to settling
no more than 5 percent of their derivative transactions by
taking physical delivery of commodities.
The bank acknowledged that a large client-initiated trade
did exceed the limit in 2011.
"This is the only time that J.P. Morgan has exceeded the OCC
limit in the roughly 20 years it has been in place," the bank
said, referring to the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency.
As for Morgan Stanley, the report takes aim at the large
inventories of oil, natural gas and jet fuel that the bank
amassed.
"Morgan Stanley is proud of its comprehensive approach to
risk management, which has enabled the firm to manage its
commodities business prudently and effectively over the last
three decades," the bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)