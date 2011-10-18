版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 18日 星期二 22:41 BJT

FACTBOX-Wall Street banks quarterly commodities trading risk

 NEW YORK, Oct 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
(GS.N) commodities trading risk tumbled in the third quarter as
difficult market conditions led to weaker-than-expected
earnings at Wall Street's top investment bank.
 Value at Risk (VaR) for commodities at Goldman averaged $25
million per day in the third quarter versus $39 million in the
second quarter and $29 million in the third quarter of 2010,
financial results on Tuesday showed. [ID:nN1E79H0NB]
 The VaR numbers -- which are a measure for how much of a
bank's money is at risk on a day for trading a particular asset
class -- underscored the difficulties for commodities traders
in the just-ended quarter as energy, metals and agricultural
markets plunged amid wild price swings.
 The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global benchmark
for commodities, ended the quarter down 12 percent for its
sharpest quarterly loss since the 2008 financial crisis.
 Commodities VaR at leading U.S. banks (in $ millions):
                         Average commodities VaR by quarter
             3Q09 4Q09 1Q10 2Q10 3Q10 4Q10  1Q11 2Q11  3Q11
JPMorgan Chase *   23  17   15   20   13   14   13    16    15
Goldman Sachs  *   27  38   49   32   29   23   37    39    25
Morgan Stanley **  25  23   27   29   32   26    33   30   N/A
BofA MerrillLynch*19.4 20.6 22.2 23.2 19.4 17.7  23.9 23.7 N/A
Citigroup        * 38  38   18   21   26   27    23   25.0 N/A
* Maximum risk in a day, based on a 95 percent confidence
level.
** Maximum risk in a day, based on a 99 percent confidence
level.
 (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Andrea Evans)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐