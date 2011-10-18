FACTBOX-Wall Street banks quarterly commodities trading risk

NEW YORK, Oct 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's ( GS.N ) commodities trading risk tumbled in the third quarter as difficult market conditions led to weaker-than-expected earnings at Wall Street's top investment bank.

Value at Risk (VaR) for commodities at Goldman averaged $25 million per day in the third quarter versus $39 million in the second quarter and $29 million in the third quarter of 2010, financial results on Tuesday showed. [ID:nN1E79H0NB]

The VaR numbers -- which are a measure for how much of a bank's money is at risk on a day for trading a particular asset class -- underscored the difficulties for commodities traders in the just-ended quarter as energy, metals and agricultural markets plunged amid wild price swings.

The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global benchmark for commodities, ended the quarter down 12 percent for its sharpest quarterly loss since the 2008 financial crisis.

Commodities VaR at leading U.S. banks (in $ millions):

Average commodities VaR by quarter

3Q09 4Q09 1Q10 2Q10 3Q10 4Q10 1Q11 2Q11 3Q11 JPMorgan Chase * 23 17 15 20 13 14 13 16 15 Goldman Sachs * 27 38 49 32 29 23 37 39 25 Morgan Stanley ** 25 23 27 29 32 26 33 30 N/A BofA MerrillLynch*19.4 20.6 22.2 23.2 19.4 17.7 23.9 23.7 N/A Citigroup * 38 38 18 21 26 27 23 25.0 N/A * Maximum risk in a day, based on a 95 percent confidence level. ** Maximum risk in a day, based on a 99 percent confidence level.