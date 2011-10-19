FACTBOX-Wall Street banks quarterly commodities trading risk

Oct 19 Morgan Stanley's ( MS.N ) commodities trading risk rose in the third quarter as the Wall Street bank saw strong sales and trading revenues from the sector.

Value at Risk (VaR) for commodities averaged $32 million per day in the third quarter versus $29 million in the second quarter and $30 million in the third quarter of 2010, Morgan Stanley said in financial results released on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E79I076]

VaR is an industry measure for how much of a bank's money is at risk on a day for trading a particular asset class.

Morgan Stanley's numbers for commodities were relatively strong in the third quarter, edging Wall Street rivals such as Goldman Sachs ( GS.N ) and JPMorgan Chase ( JPM.N ) [ID:nN1E79H0NB] [ID:nN1E79C06R].

The quarter was particularly difficult for commodities traders and investors as energy, metals and agricultural markets plunged after wild price swings.

The 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global benchmark, ended the third quarter down 12 percent for its sharpest quarterly loss since the 2008 financial crisis.

Quarterly commodities VaR at leading U.S. banks (in $ millions):

Average commodities VaR by quarter

3Q11 2Q11 1Q11 4Q10 3Q10 2Q10 1Q10 4Q10 3Q09 Morgan Stanley ** 32 29(r)33 26 30(r)29 27 23 25 JPMorgan Chase 15 16 13 14 13 20 15 17 23 Goldman Sachs 25 39 37 23 29 32 49 38 27 BofAMerrillLynch* n/a 23.7 23.9 17.7 19.4 23.2 22.2 20.6 19.4 Citigroup * n/a 25 23 27 26 21 18 38 38 Notes: ** Morgan Stanley's numbers for Q2 2011 and Q3 2010 have been revised respectively from a previously stated $30 million and $32 million. The company said "Trading VaR for all primary market risk categories has been recast for all periods to exclude credit portfolio VaR which includes mark-to-market relationship lending exposures and associated hedges as well as counterparty credit risk valuation adjustments including its related hedges." * BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup have reported for the third quarter, but their VaR numbers will be released later in separate filings to the U.S. Securities Commission. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)