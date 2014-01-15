版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 16日 星期四 04:25 BJT

JPMorgan has 'time limit' for selling Henry Bath warehouse -Fed

NEW YORK Jan 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve has given JPMorgan Chase & Co an "ultimate time limit" for selling its Henry Bath warehousing unit, a regulatory executive at the U.S. central bank told a Senate banking committee hearing on Wednesday.

Michael Gibson, Fed director of bank supervision and regulation, did not say when the deadline for divesting the business was.

The bank announced plans in July to sell its physical commodities business, which includes Henry Bath.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐